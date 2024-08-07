Four people have admitted causing violent disorder during a night of unrest in Plymouth.

Two demonstrations took place in the city centre on Monday 5 August and escalated into violence.

Rocks and bottles were thrown, police were injured and several members of the public were also hurt.

Six people, including two 17-year-old boys, have now appeared in court charged with violent disorder.

Four defendants pleaded guilty to the charge. They were:

Daniel McGuire, 45, of Crescent Avenue in Plymouth

Michael Williams, aged 51, of Blacklands Close in Sparkwell

Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29, of Warran Lane in Tavistock

A 17-year-old local boy who cannot be named due to his age

Two other people - a 44-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy - also appeared in court where they denied charges of violent disorder.

Officers spat at and pushed during 'violent thuggery' on Plymouth's streets

The court heard McGuire was "pushing" and "spitting" at officers with riot shields and would not leave when asked to.

He was remanded into custody before he is sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday 8 August.

District Judge Joanna Matson told the court she had concerns about releasing him on bail due to other protests.

Williams was witnessed kicking another man outside the Poundland store, with the judge describing his behaviour as "violent thuggery".

Officers shielding themselves from thrown objects. Credit: BPM media

The judge said she had concerns he would commit further offences if other protests are to take place. He will also be sentenced on Thursday at Plymouth Crown Court.

Skeaping was on the other side of the protests and was in court after pushing a 17-year-old from their bike.

He had a Go-Pro camera on him at the time and police found recordings of him on it throwing a rock and a bottle of Coke.

He was also remanded in custody and was warned he could face a "substantial custody sentence" when he is sentenced on Thursday.

Two 17-year-old boys also appeared in Youth Court. One of them pleaded guilty to violent disorder while the other pleaded not guilty.

The teen who admitted violence was seen throwing "missiles, a rock and a traffic cone" at protesters in Royal Parade. He claimed he had been retaliating as he had been hit himself.

He will be sentenced on 5 September.

Paul Braidwood, aged 44, of Ward Place, Plymouth, also appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to violent disorder. He will be remanded in custody until 2 September when he will appear at Truro Crown Court.

There has been days of unrest and violence in towns and cities across England and Ireland. Nationwide, police have made almost 400 arrests.

The prime minister has said he is expecting "substantive sentencing" for those taking part in riots across the UK.