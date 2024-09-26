Police officers searching for a Somerset man who disappeared a month ago have found a body.

Michael Wheeler, 37, from Yeovil has not been seen or heard from since Saturday 24 August.

Acting on intelligence, officers searched a property in Yarlington, near Wincanton, on Wednesday 25 September.

A specialist search dog indicated the body at the location and crime scene investigators will now examine the site.

Michael’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained police officers.

Four men appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder and were remanded in custody pending a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 27 September.

Another man who was arrested last week has been re-arrested and remains in police custody on Thursday 26 September.

Officers arrested two more men on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

One remains in police custody and the other has been released under investigation.

Two people remain on police bail – a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and a woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Enquiries – led by the Major Crime Investigation Team – continue, and detectives would still like to hear from anyone with information.