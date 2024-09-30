A fifth person has been charged as part of murder investigation into the death of a man who had missing for more than a month.

Concerns were raised for the welfare of Michael Wheeler, from Yeovil, in Somerset, on 16 September, after he had not been seen or heard from for several weeks.

Police found his body at a property in Yarlington, near Wincanton, on 26 September, when specialist search dogs alerted officers to the presence of human remains.

Angus Warner, 32, from Crewkerne, has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

He appeared before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 September, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on Friday 25 October.

Police carried out searches in the Ham Hill area near Yeovil as part of the investigation.

Four other men have been charged with the murder of the 37-year-old, and have been remanded into custody ahead of future court appearances.

Several other people have been arrested during the course of the police investigation.

Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation, while one man arrested on suspicion of murder is on police bail.

Avon and Somerset Police said they would like to remind people of the importance of not publishing any commentary or material, including images or footage, that could impact on or prejudice these live legal proceedings.