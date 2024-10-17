Family of wheelchair user killed in boat tragedy hope death will 'drive change'

The family of a woman who drowned while on a day out with fellow care home residents has said they will always remember her "quick-witted sense of humour, positivity and love for everyone around her".

Alison Tilsley, known as Ali, was killed when the boat she was on capsized in Roadford Lake, in West Devon, in June 2022.

The 63-year-old was strapped into her 124kg wheelchair when she was thrown into the water and rapidly dragged to the lakebed.

An investigation has now found the boat had been poorly maintained and was leaking, meaning water got on board, causing it to capsize.

It also found that "no-one" considered the risks of taking wheelchair users onto the water.

Ms Tilsley died alongside fellow care home resident Alexander Wood, 43, who was also strapped into his motorised wheelchair at the time of the accident.

A third resident was pulled from the water not breathing, but did survive after receiving hospital treatment and CPR.

Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, died when the boat they were on capsized - throwing them overboard and causing them to rapidly sink.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found there was a "catalogue of failings" that led to their deaths, including the poor maintenance of the boat and a lack of risk awareness from Burdon Grange Care Home and South West Lakes Trust, which was running the trip.

In a statement given to ITV News, Ms Tilsley's family said they hope her death will drive change in the UK.

Paying tribute to her, they said that while she was physically and mentally disabled due to a neurological disorder, communication was "never a problem" for her and "quickly became one of her best assets".

"You could have a good quality conversation with her, and she would make jokes and puns and loved humorous wordplay," they said.

"She created clever and cheeky nicknames for everyone and she had a great sense of humour. Her focus in life was the family, people, relationships, and socialising. She loved to recall good times with friends and family and talked about these fondly.

"We will always remember Ali's quick-witted sense of humour, positivity and love for everyone around her. She was loved dearly by us all and is a great loss to our family."

Alison on her 60th birthday.

In response to the MIAB report, Ms Tilsley's family added: "We sincerely hope that lessons can be learnt from the MAIB report and the findings of the subsequent inquiries and that if anything positive comes from this tragedy, it is that increased awareness for the needs of disabled people will drive much-needed change.

"This report clearly shows that provisions for and understanding of wheelchair users and disabled people still fall short in many companies and organisations in the UK."

In a statement, Burdon Grange Care Home said the deaths of Ms Tilsley and Mr Wood are still "deeply felt" by its community and said its thoughts remain with their loved ones.

It added: "Although the MAIB has concluded its investigation, we are mindful of the fact that this is a multi-agency investigation and Devon and Cornwall Police, The Health and Safety Commission, and the Care Quality Commission have yet to conclude their findings, so we won’t be commenting further at this time."

Ms Tilsley pictured in her younger years, before she needed to move to a care home.

The South West Lakes Trust said its thoughts also remain with those affected by the "tragedy".

Its chief executive James Platts said the Trust is reviewing the report and will implement its recommendations.

"We welcome the publication of this report and recognise that its aim is not to assign blame or liability, but to improve water safety and ensure, as far as possible, that future accidents are prevented," he said.

He added: "We continue to operate our other activities under the accreditation of the Royal Yachting Association and the Adventure Activities Licensing Authority. Whilst we immediately ceased the use of Wheelyboats on our waters following the incident, we recognise the benefits vessels of this type provide to those with disabilities and will consider the future operation of such vessels in the context of the recommendations.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while other investigations continue."