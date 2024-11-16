Man charged with murder after death of man in Cornwall

A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in Illogan, Cornwall.

Police were called in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday by the ambulance service to reports of a man seriously injured at a property in Bosmeor Park.

Shane Lynch, 39, who was local to the Illogan area, died at the scene.

Daniel Lynch, aged 38 of Bosmeor Park, Illogan, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 16 November.

A 22-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who were both arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.