Boris Johnson is expected to announce a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a tier 4 for London and the South East as well as several other counties, when he gives an update from Downing Street later this afternoon, ITV News understands.

Political Correspondent Paul Brand said the expected tightening of the restrictions is likely linked to the spread of a mutant variant of Covid-19 which scientists believe is spreading more quickly than the previous form.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Johnson held an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss this new variant and rising Covid levels.

It is thought this new variant is prevalent in the south-east of England, which is currently seeing some of the highest rates of coronavirus in the country.

The PM will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance when he gives his update.

Speaking earlier on Saturday, Prof Whitty said that while new Covid variant spreads "more quickly" than the type we have been living with for months, "there is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments" but further study would be needed to assess this.

"As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance," Prof Whitty said.

"As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly.

"We have alerted the World Health Organization and are continuing to analyse the available data to improve our understanding

"There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this.

"Given this latest development it is now more vital than ever that the public continue to take action in their area to reduce transmission."

While the new strain of virus spreads quicker, it is something which virologists are not surprised by.

ITV News' Science Editor Tom Clarke says virologists have told him that the new Covid variant is very 'transmissable' but 'there is no reason to think' vaccines will not work on it

Dr Simon Clarke, from the University of Reading, told ITV News' Science Editor that mutations are "what infectious agents like viruses do - they wish to produce more copies of themselves and infect people."

"The implications of transmissability is that it will infect more people or that it will be easier to infect more people."

From midnight on Saturday, large parts of the south-east of England followed London and large parts of Essex and Hertfordshire into tier 3.

The NHS in Kent has also announced that it is suspending non-urgent hospital procedures as it was treating double the number of patients it had at the peak of the first wave in April.

Meanwhile, latest figures from Sage showed the reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK is estimated to have risen to between 1.1 and 1.2 – which means the spread of the disease is accelerating.

With fears that the relaxing of the restrictions over Christmas could lead to a further upward spike, Mr Johnson on Friday refused to rule out the possibility of a third national lockdown for England in the new year.

“We’re hoping very much that we will be able to avoid anything like that. But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks,” he told reporters during a visit to Bolton.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

In Scotland, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the option for a post-Christmas lockdown “remains on the table”, while Northern Ireland and Wales are braced for fresh lockdowns following the festive period.Dr Kit Yates, senior lecturer in the department of mathematical sciences at the University of Bath, said: “I think the tiers at the moment are clearly not enough.

“Tier 2 is not enough to do anything almost anywhere, Tier 3 is enough to bring cases down in some regions, but not in others.”

The latest tiering changes in England – which came into force on Saturday morning at one minute past midnight – mean 38 million people are now living in Tier 3, 68% of the population of England.

Those areas moving into the highest tier are Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Peterborough, the whole of Hertfordshire, Surrey with the exception of Waverley, Hastings and Rother on the Kent border of East Sussex, and Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant in Hampshire.

Bristol and North Somerset have moved down from Tier 3 to Tier 2 while Herefordshire drops into Tier 1 – even though the county’s public health director raised concerns about the relaxation.

Elsewhere in the UK, Northern Ireland will see a six-week lockdown from December 26 to curb rising cases – with the closure of non-essential retail and contact services, as well as restricting the hospitality sector to takeaway only.

Wales will go into its third full lockdown from December 28 amid a “sustained rise in coronavirus”.

A government spokesperson said: “We strengthened the measures in the tiers, following advice from Sage, and will continue to take decisive action in areas where the virus is most prevalent. We expect areas in Tier 3 to drive down R if everyone follows the rules.

“As the latest figures show, we need to remain vigilant to keep this virus under control to protect the NHS and save lives.”