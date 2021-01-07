US Capitol riots: Five key moments you may have missed

Extraordinary scenes at the seat of US democracy unfolded overnight as rioters stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC while Congress met to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Here is what you may have missed on a night that shocked America.

(Andrew Harnik/AP) Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Donald Trump tells supporters he will "never concede"

Earlier in the evening, incumbent president, Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters at a rally near the White House promising to “never concede” that he had lost November's election.

After Mr Trump seemingly egged them on to march to Capitol Hill, supporters breached barricades and fought past police to storm into the building, forcing Congress to halt the process to certify Joe Biden's election win.

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Credit: AP

Rioters storm the Capitol

Once inside the building, rioters shouted and waved Trump and American flags while marching through the halls, people inside the building were directed to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks, after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda.

The police chief of Washington, DC said pro-Trump protesters deployed "chemical irritants" on police in order to breach the security perimeter and stormed the building.

More than 1,000 National Guard troops were deployed to disperse the crowds and after a four-hour standoff, the site was declared secure by 6pm (local time).

Watch ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore's eyewitness report from inside the US Capitol as protesters stormed the building

Congress on lockdown

Members of Congress inside the chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed to try and push back rioters.

Photographs from inside showed politicians ducking for cover while police guard windows to the room with guns drawn.

People shelter in the House gallery Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Lawmakers were eventually evacuated, delaying the constitutional process to affirm President-elect’s Mr Biden's victory in the November election.

The US Capitol complex was declared "secure" just before 6pm after after heavily armed police moved to end the nearly four-hour violent occupation.

(Julio Cortez/AP) Credit: Julio Cortez/AP

Four people were killed

One woman was shot dead during skirmishes between police and Trump supporters while three others died from "medical emergencies".

President Trump finally asks supporters "to remain peaceful"

As pressure mounted on President Trump to condemn supporters as they clashed with law enforcement, he tweeted: “I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

But is then banned from Twitter and Facebook

In a video posted on Twitter, President Trump asked his supporters to “go home”, claiming the results of the election were fraudulent and he feels their “pain”. Twitter later removed this tweet, and a later one urging protesters to “go home with love & in peace” before locking his account.

Facebook also announced it had assessed two “policy violations” on Mr Trump’s page and had blocked him from posting for 24 hours.