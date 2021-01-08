Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine

The violence at the US Capitol shocked the world but supporters of President Trump insisted he was not to blame.

Four ardent supporters of the president spoke to ITV News about their feelings about the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday.

All four were appalled by the violence which has been condemned by US politicians from across the political divide as well as from leaders around the world.

Five people have now died after the US Capitol was stormed by protesters after the president urged them to march at the building.

Alice Butler Short said: "That is not what we were there for so what happened is very unfortunate."

Politicians from across the world have condemned the violence at Capitol Hill. Credit: AP

She added: "The president has never ever condoned or encouraged violence in any way."

Shirley Green said: "One thing President Trump always stipulates is 'we want a peaceful protest'."

Gaby Franco, an immigrant from Venezuela, said: "I was at Capitol Hill and when I saw what was happening I said 'I don't want to be part of this'."

They believe Mr Trump was not to blame for Wednesday's chaos and see him as an authentic leader.

Ms Green said: "Do you know why I voted Trump? Because he was not a pretty boy politician that lied."

They viewed the prospect of Mr Biden's presidency gloomily pointing to his advanced age which they said made him unfit for office.

On Thursday the president publically condemned the violence committed by his supporters and promised a peaceful transition, although broke with tradition when he said he would not be attending the inauguration.

In the same speech where he finally admitted Joe Biden will replace him in the White House, President Trump told his supporters their journey is only just beginning.