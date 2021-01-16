The only part of the UK without Covid restrictions on gatherings and masks

Video report by ITV News Channel Islands Reporter Hamish Auskerry

After the Isle of Man went back into lockdown last week, the Bailiwick of Guernsey (including the islands of Sark, Herm and Alderney) are now the only places in the British Isles where there are no Covid restrictions on gatherings, distancing and masks.

There is an essential-only travel policy into the islands and there are very tough quarantine rules on arrival. But once you're out of isolation - you're free to do what you want .