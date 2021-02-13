Boris Johnson has admitted he is "optimistic" about easing England's lockdown restrictions, and hinted at which sectors may reopen first.

The prime minister will formally unveil his "road map" for reducing coronavirus restrictions on February 22, with schools being prioritised as the first to open on March 8.

He hinted non-essential retail will reopen next, with hospitality to open after that.

Mr Johnson, who was on a visit to the North East to see where the Novavax vaccine is being manufactured, said: "On February 22 I'll be setting out more of the road map about the way forward, starting with schools, we very much hope, on March 8.

"That's got to be the priority. "

The M said that while the overall number of cases remained high, the infection rate was starting to fall while the rollout of the vaccination programme has made “huge progress”.

On Friday it was revealed that the Covid reproduction number, or R value - the average number of people each coronavirus positive person goes on to infect - has fallen below 1 for the first time since July.

Latest government data puts the R at between 0.7 and 0.9 across the UK - further evidence that the number of people infected with Covid-19 is becoming smaller.

He added: "But then working forwards to getting non-essential retail open as well.

"And then in due course, as and when we can, prudently and cautiously, of course we want to be opening hospitality as well.

"I'll be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can."

Mr Johnson refused to comment on newspaper reports published on Saturday which suggested pubs could reopen in April.

He also did commit to providing any dates on which the various different sectors may reopen.

"Give us some more time to look at the data about what is happening, look at the way the numbers are coming down, study also the efficacy of the vaccines," he said.

The prime minister added: "I'm optimistic, I won't hide it from you, but we have to be cautious."

Despite the prime minister's positivity, his comments came as scientists continued to urge caution over the easing of the current controls.

One scientist advising the government said ministers risked a third wave of the pandemic as big as the current one if they moved too quickly while senior NHS figures said the health service remained under huge pressure.

