What you missed from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview
The interview hasn't aired in the UK yet but everyone is talking about it. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up to their friend and TV personality Oprah Winfrey in a 2-hour primetime special on the US CBS network last night.And no topics were off-limits. In the revealing interview, the couple discussed what went on behind palace gates and why they stepped back as working royals.
CBS has even released extra footage from the conversation, highlighting reasons for the couple's move to America.From Prince Harry's fractured relationship with his father to Meghan's mental health struggles, here's what you missed from the explosive interview.
Oprah With Meghan and Harry will be broadcast in the UK on ITV on Monday 8 March at 9pm. It will also be available on ITV Hub.
