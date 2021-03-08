Meghan and Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey covered a wide range of topics - including her suicidal thoughts, to Harry’s relationship with his brother William and father, Prince Charles - and the 'concerns' within the Royal Family over son Archie's skin colour.The interview was aired in the US on Sunday night, sparking widespread reaction to the bombshell revelations.

How can I watch the full interview in the UK?

The full interview is being broadcast on ITV on Monday 8 March between 9pm and 10.50pm.

It will also be available to stream at the same time on ITV Hub. It will also be available to watch on demand on ITV Hub from Monday night once the programme has been broadcast.

What was said in the interview?

Read our full story on the explosive interview here, or for a quick summary, these are the seven key moments from it.

What's the reaction been?

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship, after watching the interview overnight, said: "Well, when the show was over, it dawned on me that the couple had effectively loaded up a B-52 bomber, flew it over Buckingham Palace and then unloaded their arsenal right above it, bomb by heavily-loaded bomb."

Read Chris' full analysis of the interview and what it means for the Royal Family here - and here's some of the celebrities who have come out in support of Meghan after the interview.

