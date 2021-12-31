Play video

Video report by Rachael Brown, production by Jonathan Mitchell

2021 has seen the worst year for teenage killings in London on record.

Following the death of Zaian Aimable-Lina, 15, in Croydon and a 16-year-old in Hillingdon, both of who died within an hour of each other on Thursday evening, a total of 30 teenage homicides have happened in the capital so far this year, passing the previous peak of 29 seen in 2008.

The youngest victims were aged 14. Most died from stabbings but there have been three shootings, and one died as a result of arson.

Here, ITV News brings together the names and faces of those teenagers who have died in London this year, in this interactive graphic.

Can't see the interactive graphic above ? Tap here to view