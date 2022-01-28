The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it asked “for minimal reference” to be made in the Sue Gray report to alleged parties at Downing Street under investigation by the force.

The senior civil servant's inquiry - which is looking into several alleged and confirmed rule-breaking parties at Number 10 - is now complete, and ITV News understands it will be "very uncomfortable reading" for the PM.

It has not yet, however, been published and ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand understands the Met's intervention is behind the delay.

In a statement issued on Friday, Scotland Yard said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

“The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

The statement indicates that Ms Gray, a civil servant who ultimately answers to Mr Johnson, will either have to make significant changes to her report before publication or delay it until after the police inquiry concludes.

Sue Gray is investigating allegations of government parties that breached Covid restrictions. Credit: PA

ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana said the Met's decision to launch an active investigation means it is unlikely that the most serious lockdown allegations will be released in the report's findings if it is to come before the conclusion of the police probe.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston also believes the chances of anything meaningful being published in Ms Gray's probe while police inquiries are active is slim.

The Met, however, has insisted officers had not asked for the report to be delayed or placed any further restrictions on other events.

Robert Peston had earlier cited Monday as the day likely to be when people will get to see Ms Gray's findings, which could trigger a vote in no confidence in the PM.

The official inquiry has been long-awaited but its publication was thrown into disarray on Tuesday when Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced that her officers had opened a criminal investigation.

Battling to stay in power, Mr Johnson is said to be considering delaying a rise in National Insurance intended to cover social care reforms and tackle the NHS backlog, in order to sooth backbench Tory anger.