An elderly man who was crushed in his car by what appeared to be a Russian tank has been miraculously pulled to safety in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The incident, viewed some 2.2 million times on Twitter, saw an armoured vehicle suddenly swerve into a black car travelling in the opposite direction down a main road.

The cries of women screaming in horror are heard throughout the 25 second clip, which ends with the tank reversing away from the flattened vehicle.

A separate video appears to show the same elderly man trapped in the demolished car with its roof torn off, windows smashed and tyres ruined from the force of the collision.

A group of men are seen using tools, including what seems to be an axe and a crowbar, to loosen the vehicle's door in order to free the injured passenger.

The man being plucked from the wreckage was not captured on this video.

The footage comes as Russian forces advance their invasion to the outskirts of Kyiv, with officials fearing troops could launch a tank attack on the capital in a bid to overthrow the government.

The Ukrainian ministry said Russia has hit 33 civilian sites in the country over the last 24 hours, as residential buildings were left burnt out and residents were forced take cover underground. Russia's "full-scale invasion" resulted in the deaths of 137 Ukrainians in the first full day of fighting on Thursday, according to the country's president.

