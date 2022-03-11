Russian convoy outside Kyiv breaks up as more Ukrainian cities targeted

A large Russian convoy headed for Kyiv has apparently dispersed and fanned out into towns and forests, according to fresh satellite imagery, as officials warned Moscow's troops began to attack new targets in Ukraine.

Russia's fresh round of attacks were launched in western cities far from Moscow's main targets elsewhere in Ukraine and could indicate a new direction of the war, while a US official said troops have edged closer to the capital in the past 24 hours and some are just nine miles away.

Early on Friday morning, the mayor of the western city of Ivano-Frankiivsk ordered residents in the neighbouring areas to head to shelters after an air raid alert rang out, while the mayor of the north-western city of Lutsk also announced an airstrike near the airport.

Three Russian airstrikes also hit the eastern industrial city of Dnipro on Friday, killing at least one person, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko. It is the first time the city has come under attack during the invasion.

"This is the first time that Dnipro city itself has been targeted in this war, and now everyone is very concerned that this is the beginning of a new front," reports ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers from Ukraine

The Russian strikes hit near a kindergarten and apartment buildings, while one sparked a fire at a shoe factory.

Mr Heraschenko released video showing flashes over residential areas of the city, home to nearly one million people.

Meanwhile, Russian forces were pushing toward Kyiv from the northwest and east but were repelled from Chernihiv as Ukrainian fighters regained control of Baklanova Muraviika, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement.

A convoy seen in satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed a 40-mile line of vehicles, tanks and artillery had been broken up and redeployed, the company said.

Satellite imagery shows troops and military vehicles deployed in Ozera, northeast of Antonov Airport, north of Kyiv. Credit: Maxar Technologies via AP

Armoured units were seen in towns near Antonov Airport - about 35 miles north-west of Kyiv.

Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire.

The convoy had massed outside the city early last week, but its advance appeared to stall as reports of food and fuel shortages circulated.

US officials said Ukrainian troops also targeted the convoy with anti-tank missiles.

Still, the immediacy of the threat to Kyiv was unclear.

A US defence official speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces moving towards Kyiv had advanced about three miles in the past 24 hours, with some elements as close as nine miles from the city.

However, the official gave no indication that the convoy had dispersed or otherwise repositioned in a significant way, saying some vehicles were seen moving off the road into the tree line in recent days.

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) warned Russia's offensive on the capital is likely to begin within "days".

Although the MoD said it was still "highly unlikely" Russia has successfully achieved its goals outlined in its pre-invasion plan, and that forces have made "limited progress," it will likely "re-posture" for a renewed offensive.

Western officials said Russian forces are seeing heavier losses and stiffer Ukrainian resistance than Moscow apparently anticipated. But Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have used air power and artillery to pummel Ukraine’s cities.

The new satellite photos emerged amid more international efforts to isolate and sanction Russia, ramped up after an airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol killed three people, including a child, that Western and Ukrainian officials decried as a war crime.

The US and other nations were poised on Friday to announce the revocation of Russia’s “most favoured nation” trade status, which would allow tariffs to be imposed on Russian imports.

Unbowed by the sanctions, Russia kept up its bombardment of Mariupol while Kyiv braced for an onslaught, its mayor boasting that the capital had become practically a fortress protected by armed civilians.

Listen to our latest analysis on the Ukraine crisis in ITV News' podcast:

In Mariupol, a southern seaport of 430,000, the situation was increasingly dire as civilians trapped inside the city desperately searched for scarce food, water and fuel.

More than 1,300 people have died in the 10-day siege of the frigid city, according to deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Mariupol's deputy mayor Sergei Orlov told ITV News on Thursday the death toll count is "just the bodies on the streets," adding: "I think the numbers are much more - three or four times more."

Residents have no heat or phone service, and many have no electricity. Night-time temperatures are regularly below freezing, and daytime ones normally hover just above it.

'Mariupol's siege is now a city wide atrocity,' ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers reports on the horrific developments from Ukraine

Bodies are being buried in mass graves, with loved ones unable to say their final goodbyes. The streets are littered with burned-out cars, broken glass and splintered trees.

“They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation.

Repeated attempts to send in food and medicine and evacuate civilians have been thwarted by Russian shelling, Ukrainian authorities said.

"The temperature is below zero but people are happy because they can collect snow to melt it to water" - Mariupol's deputy mayor Sergei Orlov describes the dire situation in the city to ITV News

The number of refugees fleeing the country topped 2.5 million, and some 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and centre of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs, Mr Zelenskyy said.

He told Russian leaders that the invasion will backfire on them as their economy is strangled. Western sanctions have already dealt a severe blow, causing the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee and prices to rise sharply.

“You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes,” Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address, warning that “you will be hated by Russian citizens”.

President Putin dismissed such talk, saying the country has endured sanctions before.

″We will overcome them,” he said at a televised meeting of government officials. He did, however, acknowledge the sanctions create “certain challenges”.

In addition to those who have fled the country, millions have been driven from their homes inside Ukraine. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said about two million people - half the population of the metropolitan area - have left the capital.

“Every street, every house… is being fortified,” he said.

“Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands.”