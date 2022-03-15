Two journalists killed in attack while reporting in Ukraine

Two journalists have been killed while reporting in Ukraine on Russia's invasion.

Veteran war photographer and camera operator Pierre Zakrzewski and young Ukrainian producer and fixer Oleksandra Kuvshynova, also known as Sasha, were killed on Monday in Horenka, about 12 miles outside of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The pair are thought to have been killed after the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by incoming fire while they were newsgathering.

British journalist Benjamin Hall, who also works for Fox News, was with the pair at the time and was wounded in the attack. He remains in hospital.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said on Tuesday: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski."

Veteran war photographer Zakrzewski was described by colleagues as 'an absolute legend' Credit: Fox News

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," she added.

"His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

Mr Zakrzewski was Irish and based in London but had been working in Ukraine since February.

Fox News journalist Lucas Tomlinson shared a picture of himself with Ms Kuvshynova and Mr Zakrzewski, writing: "RIP Pierre and Sasha."

He said the last message he received from Mr Zakrzewski read: "I will effort to get as much of this on TV to help Ukrainians in every way possible. Keep Smiling. Pierre".

Ms Kuvshynova, a local journalist covering her country's war, was described by people who worked with her as a "vibrant and full of life" who was "brilliant" at her job.

Fox News Senior Field Producer Yonat Friling wrote on Twitter: "In yesterday's attack near Kyiv, we have lost a beautiful brave woman - Oleksandra Kuvshinova - Sasha.

"She loved music and she was funny and kind. she was 24 years old. She worked with our team for the past month and did a brilliant job.

"May her memory be a blessing."

NBC's Atia Abawi wrote: "She was a young Ukrainian journalist sharing the story of her country’s invasion. Our friends who worked with her said she was vibrant & full of life. I can’t even imagine the pain her parents are going through right now."

Tributes have poured in for Mr Zakrzewski from Fox News colleagues, who described him as "an absolute legend" who "never stopped wanting to help".

Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst shared a picture of himself and Mr Zakrzewski, who he said "was as good as they come".

"Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you," he added in a tweet.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted: "Deeply disturbed and saddened by the killing of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and one of his colleagues today.

My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists.We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on #Ukraine.

Fox News co-anchor John Roberts said Mr Zakrzewski was "just the best" as he shared a picture of him on Twitter.

"I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family," he tweeted.

It comes days after US filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

The 50-year-old, from Arkansas, was gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside Kyiv.