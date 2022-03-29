A Ukrainian serviceman captured after telling a Russian warship to "go f***" itself has been awarded a medal on his release.

Last month, on the first day of the war, Roman Hrybov and 12 other soldiers made headlines following their defiant message to President Vladimir Putin's troops.

Ukraine's authorities reported the group had been killed, but it later emerged they had actually been taken prisoner by the Russians.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's government said that the "heroes" had all been released from captivity and returned home.

Mr Hrybov, who the government cited as being responsible for the insult to the Russians, was honoured with a medal by his home region of Cherkasy.

The Russian warship in question "continues on its defined course," Ukraine's government Twitter account stated.