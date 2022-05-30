The Archbishop of Canterbury has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Justin Welby was diagnosed with mild pneumonia on Thursday and was continuing to work but after developing symptoms over the weekend he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

In a statement on his website, the Archbishop said he would be resting at home and avoiding contact with others over the coming days.

Mr Welby was also due to light a beacon at Lambeth Palace on Thursday evening as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons events, instead it will be lit on his behalf.

The Archbishop of York, the Most Revd Stephen Cottrell, will preach the St Paul's sermon on Friday instead.

In a statement, the Archbishop said: “I am deeply saddened to be missing the historic celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"However, I will be praying for The Queen and giving thanks for her extraordinary 70 years of service to us all.

"I will also be praying for our nation at this time of celebration and thanksgiving. May The Queen’s example bring us together in unity and care for one another.

“For those attending Friday’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral, and the millions watching on television, I hope this joyful occasion will inspire us with The Queen’s profound commitment to fostering unity and peace among all people – and to promoting care for the natural world that God has given us.

"Led by the love of Jesus Christ, The Queen has lived her life for the benefit of others: l pray we find inspiration from Her Majesty over the Jubilee weekend and long into the future.

“Meanwhile as we continue to live with coronavirus, I pray too for all those who are still suffering and everyone who continues to mourn loved ones they have lost during the pandemic. May you each know the love and comfort of God.”

“As we prepare to celebrate the first Platinum Jubilee in our nation’s history, may God save The Queen, and bless her with the knowledge of our profound love and gratitude for her service to us all.”