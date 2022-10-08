A large fire has engulfed a key bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula in the early hours of Saturday morning causing partial collapse.

Video footage shared on social media purports to show a huge fire and damage to the bridge span.

Russian state media has quoted official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.

He said the span's “navigable arches” weren't damaged and that work was ongoing to extinguish the blaze.

The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes in the centre of the city.

Smoke rises after huge explosions rock Kharkiv, Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday morning. Credit: AP

He said that the blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a non-residential building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Kharkiv explosions came hours after Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strike on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed documents on Wednesday to illegally claim four regions of Ukraine as Russian territory, including the Zaporizhzhia region that is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, whose reactors were shut down last month.

More follows...