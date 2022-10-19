Conservative Chief Whip resigns in further blow to PM Liz Truss

The chief whip of the Conservative party has resigned, ITV News understands, in what would be a major blow to the Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills in the West Midlands since 2015, was appointed to the position by Ms Truss just six weeks ago.

As chief whip, she was responsible for maintaining discipline within the Conservative party.

During a debate on fracking, which was, at one point, described by Raising a point of order, Thangam Debbonaire asked if “strong rumours” the government’s chief whip has resigned following a vote on Labour’s fracking motion could be confirmed.

The shadow Commons leader said: “There are very strong rumours that the government chief whip has apparently resigned. I wonder if it is possible to get some clarity more than rumours.”

She added: “I seek your guidance… given that this is a matter of parliamentary discipline.”

Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing replied: “She raises a point as to whether a member of the government has resigned. I have not been given any such information. I know no more than that and it is not a point of order for the chair."

Her reported resignation follows that of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who stepped down on Wednesday afternoon after sending "an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague." She said this breach of security protocol meant she had to resign from her role.

In her resignation letter Ms Braverman took a swipe at the government, saying she was concerned about it's direction.

Ms Braverman was later replaced by Grant Shapps.

More to follow