Brazil starts three days of mourning as country lights up in memory of Pelé

Brazillian landmarks including Christ the Redeemer and the Maracana stadium were lit up in green and yellow in honour of football icon Pelé, who has died aged 82.

Pelé - widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time - was the only player to win the World Cup three times and was Brazil's joint-top goalscorer.

He had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021 and had been hospitalised in Sao Paulo for the last month with multiple ailments before passing away yesterday.

Brazil's outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro declared a three-day period of mourning following news of Pelé's death.

The Maracana Stadium is lit up in honour of Pelé. Credit: AP

Pele lifted above after winning his - and Brazil's - third World Cup in Mexico in 1970. Credit: AP

A 24-hour wake, open to the public, will be held at the stadium of Santos FS, Pelé's hometown club where he began playing as a teenager, with his coffin lying at the centre of the field.

On Tuesday his coffin will be paraded through the neighbourhood where his 100-year-old mother lives before a private burial.

Tributes have been paid across the world, including from Brazillian forward Neymar, who matched Pelé's record of 77 international goals during this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in the colours of the Brazilian national flag to honour Pele. Credit: AP

He wrote in an Instagram post: "Before Pelé, 10, was just a number.

"I've read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete.

"I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment.

"He gave voice to the poor, to black people and especially: he gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pelé is forever."

Brazil has now entered a three-day period of mourning. Credit: AP

Sir Bobby Charlton, who played for England during its 1966 World Cup victory, described Pelé as a "magical footballer and a wonderful human being".

He added: "It was an honour to have shared a pitch with him and I send my sincerest condolences to his family, friends and the Brazilian people.”

Portuguese football star Christiano Ronaldo said: “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment.

"An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance.

"He will never be forgotten and his memory will last for ever in each and everyone of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé.”