Explosions in Kyiv as reports of Russian attacks continue

Explosions rang out across Ukraine as a new wave of Russian attacks were reported on Saturday.

Air defences were activated in several regions as multiple explosions were heard across the country, with one occurring in a residential area of Kyiv, among the multi-story buildings of Solomianskyi district.

One person was killed and three have been wounded, according to the capital city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

As Russian attacks continue to target power supplies leaving millions without electricity, no big celebrations are expected and a curfew will be in place as the clock rings in the new year.

It means that for millions of Ukrainians, many of them under Russian bombardment and grappling with power and water shortages, New Year's celebrations will be muted as Russia’s 10-month war rumbles on with no end in sight.

At Kyiv’s central railway station on Saturday morning, Mykyta, still in his uniform, held a bouquet of pink roses as he waited on platform 9 for his wife Valeriia to arrive from Poland.

Attacks have continued on Ukraine' capital. Credit: AP

He hadn’t seen her in six months.

“It actually was really tough, you know, to wait so long,” he said after hugging and kissing Valeriia.

Nearby, another soldier, Vasyl, joyously met his daughter Yana and wife Galyna, who have been living in Slovakia due to the war, but returned to Kyiv to spend New Year’s Eve together.

The mood contrasted starkly with that from 10 months ago, when families were torn apart by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Back in February, fathers, husbands and sons had to stay behind as their wives, mothers and daughters boarded trains with small children seeking safety outside the country.

But on the last day of the year marked by the brutal war, many returned to the capital to spend New Year’s Eve with their loved ones, despite the ongoing Russian attacks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know