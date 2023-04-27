Nurses' strike on May 2 would be unlawful, High Court rules

A planned nurses' strike on May 2 would be unlawful, the High Court has rules, after Health Secretary Steven Barclay pursued legal action against a nursing union.

The government took the Royal College of Nursing to court over its next planned 48-hour walkout, claiming its end date of May 2 extended beyond the union's six-month mandate for strike action.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he was "regretfully" taking the RCN to the High Court, but had been "left with no choice" after attempts to resolve the situation had failed.

Earlier this month, nurses from the UK's biggest union announced plans for their latest strike after they voted to reject the latest 5% pay offer from ministers.

The walkout is set to include nurses from intensive care, emergency and cancer units, and was planned to take place over the bank holiday weekend from 8pm on April 30 until 8pm on May 2.

Mr Barclay said NHS Employers had contacted him asking him to check the legality of the action, insisting he "firmly" supports the right to take industrial action, but "the Government cannot stand by and let a plainly unlawful strike action go ahead nor ignore the request of NHS Employers."

Responding to the outcome of the hearing on Thursday, a Department of Health spokesperson said: “We welcome the decision of the High Court that the Royal College of Nursing’s planned strike on 2 May is illegal. “The government wants to continue working constructively with the Royal College of Nursing, as was the case when we agreed the pay offer that was endorsed by their leadership. We now call on them to do the right thing by patients and agree derogations for their strike action on 30 May and 1 April.”

The health secretary Steve Barclay has said the strikes are "deeply regrettable"

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen previously vowed to "stand up" to government "bullies" in court, while confirming members would not be made to strike on May 2 if the court ruled it unlawful.

Speaking outside the High Court in London on Thursday, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: "Steve Barclay may get a legal win today, but what he has done is lost the public, and he has certainly lost nursing."

She told broadcasters: "(Nurses) will continue to fight for the NHS, fight for patients, particularly those 7.3 million people that are sitting in waiting lists.

"That's where his concentration should be today, not on this courtroom.

"Every day that we have taken strike action we've said we're sorry. We're sorry for those 7.2 million people-plus that are sitting on waiting lists.

"We're sorry that we haven't been able to fill the tens of thousands of vacant posts by getting this Government into a room and negotiating properly and decently for nursing.

"That's what our aim is, to address those waiting list to make sure people get a decent NHS in this country and they just continue to crumble under this Government."

'He has certainly lost nursing', says RCN general secretary Pat Cullen outside the High Court in London

Ms Cullen has urged ministers to resume pay negotiations after 54% of voting RCN members rejected the latest pay offer, accusing ministers of treating nurses like "criminals" by "dragging them through the courts".

News of the fresh walkouts over the first May bank holiday has sparked further concerns about the potential impact on patients, and the ability of the NHS to tackle the record backlog.

Policy director of the NHS Confederation Layla McCay told ITV News that strike action is "obviously incredibly disruptive" for the NHS.

"Whenever a staff group decides to go on strike, obviously that's not a decision they would make lightly because they know that the impact on patients is going to be significant," she said.

When junior doctors stages a four-day strike earlier this month, nearly 200,000 hospital appointments and operations had to be re-scheduled, according to NHS figures.

The Chief Executive of NHS Providers, Julian Hartley, warned the NHS will continue to suffer if the strikes continue.

Mr Hartley said the "overall impact" of industrial action will be hard to judge immediately, but it will have a "significant impact" on the ability of the NHS to "eat into" the record backlog if walkouts continue much longer.

