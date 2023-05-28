Ex-This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh has released a statement about a "toxic culture" on the daytime television show, saying he was "managed out" after taking his concerns about how people were being treated to the top of ITV.

The TV doctor posted to Twitter following news of Phillip Schofield's affair with a much younger colleague at ITV, who have said they found "no evidence" when investigating claims of the affair.

A spokesperson at ITV has said while a complaint made by Dr Ranj was reviewed by an external and independent advisor, "no evidence of bullying or discrimination" was found.

Dr Ranj, who worked on This Morning for 10 years, wrote on Sunday: "I've thought long and hard about posting this. If I'm honest, I really wish I didnt have to."

"But I've got to clarify some things that have been reported about me, and in light of recent events, I finally feel like I might be believed...

"I genuinely loved and valued working there. However over time I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated."

"I didn't know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with (This Morning) go far beyond him."

Dr Ranj continues to say he raised concerns about an editor at This Morning and the environment on the programme with the head of ITV Daytime.

"So I did what I thought was right and, as ITV confirmed last night, I raised my concerns... especially given that my job is to look after people's wellbeing and I had been heavily involved in diversity, anti-bullying and mental health projects across the channel.

"I then found myself being used less and less.

"I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.

"But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the 'people in power' control the narrative.

"... Still, I was assured that certain things were going to be addressed and changes made.

"I haven't worked on the show since... and I'm not the only one who has spoken up or experienced similar."

Dr Ranj finishes the statement by saying it was two years ago and "still hurts."

"The whole process was pretty heartbreaking and even affected my mental health," he wrote.

"So my general message to everyone is: look around you.

"Is this the place you want to be? Do you feel valued? Are you thriving or just surviving? Do you need to speak up?

Dr Ranj Singh (left) with Rylan Clarke on This Morning in 2017. Credit: PA

He goes on to say "there are some good people in TV, but we need to be brave and stand up to those who aren't."

The statement has accrued over 11,000 likes and attracted comments commending Dr Ranj on his words, including two heart emojis from Carol Vorderman.

An ITV Spokesperson told ITV News: "We are sorry to read Dr Ranj’s post today."

"At ITV we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have.

“Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review.

"This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination."

The news follows a statement made by Schofield's former co-host Holly Willoughby, who said she asked him directly if news of the relationship with a younger colleague was true.

"I was told it was not... It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie," she said via Instagram.

Schofield has also been dropped by his talent agency YMU, and ITV had to assert This Morning will not be axed earlier on Sunday.

