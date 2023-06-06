Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern of the country, threatening a massive flood that could displace hundreds of thousands of people.

Residents in the Ukrainian controlled area of Kherson were ordered to gather essential documents and pets, and evacuate following the explosion at the Kakhovka dam on Tuesday.

Russian news agency Tass quoted an unspecified Russian government official as saying the dam had “collapsed” due to damage.

Ukrainian authorities have previously warned that the dam’s failure could unleash 18 million cubic meters (4.8 billion gallons) of water, flooding Kherson and dozens of other areas where hundreds of thousands of people live, as well as threatening a meltdown at a nearby Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called an emergency meeting to deal with the crisis.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry wrote on Telegram that the dam had been blown up, and called for the residents of 10 villages on the river’s right bank and parts of the city of Kherson downriver to leave the area.

There have also been warnings over disinformation as footage from what appeared to be a monitoring camera overlooking the dam began circulating on social media.

The video appears to show a flash, followed by an explosion and the dam collapsing.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said in a video posted to Telegram shortly before 7 am on Tuesday that “the Russian army has committed yet another act of terror,” and warned that water will reach “critical levels” within five hours.

Both Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks, and last October Zelenskyy predicted that Vladimir Putin's forces would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood.

