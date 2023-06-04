A two-year-old girl has been killed in airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, amid claims that at least 500 children have died since Russia's invasion.

Rescuers found the child's body early on Sunday while combing through the rubble of an apartment building in the city's suburbs.

Officials said 22 people had been injured by Saturday's attack, including five children, three of whom were in a serious condition.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia's war, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children.

Mr Zelenskyy provided the number hours after rescue workers found the two-year-old girl's body.

In a statement, he referred to "Russian weapons and hatred, which continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day".

“Many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine’s history,” he added.

Mr Zelenskyy said it was impossible to establish the exact number of children who were casualties due to the ongoing hostilities and because some areas are under Russian occupation.

“We must hold out and win this war!” the Ukrainian president said. “All of Ukraine, all our people, all our children, must be free from the Russian terror!”

The grim report comes after an inspection revealed nearly a quarter of Ukraine's air raid shelters were either locked or unusable, fuelling concerns over civilian safety.

People take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack. Credit: AP

Russia launched more strikes with drones and cruise missiles Sunday, targeting multiple areas of the country, including the capital, Kyiv.

The Ukrainian air force said the country's air defences downed three of the five Shahed self-exploding drones and four of the six cruise missiles fired.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said two missiles struck a military air base in Kropyvnytskyi, a city in central Ukraine's Kyrovohrad province, but did not say how much damage had been caused.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the military destroyed Ukrainian warplanes and ammunition depots in strikes on Ukrainian airfields, but didn't give further specifics.

Locals get free meals from volunteers after their apartments in Kharkiv were damaged by a Russian rocket attacks. Credit: AP

The Kremlin has reported a series of long-range strikes in recent days on Ukrainian air defence batteries, air bases and troops depots.

It comes as Ukraine prepares for a long-expected counteroffensive in which it hopes to reclaim more ground.

Ukrainian forces have been maintaining pressure on Russian forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Moscow claimed control of last month after the war's longest and bloodiest battle.

Elsewhere, groups of Russians fighting alongside Ukrainian forces declared that they launched new attacks in recent days on Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

One of the groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps, released a video Sunday showing a purported raid on the region.

Previous attacks in Belgorod, which prompted Russian authorities to evacuate thousands of local residents, were seen by some observers as part of Ukraine's efforts to distract Moscow and to stretch its forces ahead of the planned counteroffensive.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported more Ukrainian shelling of the border town of Shebekino that sparked several fires on Sunday.

In Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, regional leader Sergei Aksenov reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Dzhankoi early Sunday.

He claimed that five of the attacking drones were shot down and four others jammed and were forced to land, adding that there were no casualties.