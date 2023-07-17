Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has revealed she has been diagnosed with skin cancer at the age of 58.

Her diagnosis comes shortly after Cancer Research UK said cases of the disease were at a record high in the UK across all age groups, particularly adults aged 55 and over.

The charity has suggested that the cheap package holiday boom in the 1960s is partly to blame for the trend - pointing to a period in time where people were less aware about the dangers of ultraviolet (UV) overexposure.

Here are the signs and symptoms of skin cancer and information on the right time to seek medical advice.

How common is skin cancer?

According to the NHS, skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world.

The most frequent types of skin cancer are grouped together under the term non-melanoma, including Basal cell carcinoma and Squamous cell carcinoma.

Less common skin cancers are known as melanoma. and can be more serious to treat.

What are the signs of skin cancer?

The NHS says the appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin is often the first sign of non-melanoma skin cancer. These can persist over several weeks and slowly progress over months or years.

Typically, cancerous lumps are red and firm and sometimes turn into ulcers. Cancerous patches, meanwhile, are usually flat and scaly.

Melanoma skin cancers are normally recognisable by the appearance or change in a mole.

Where does skin cancer appear?

In most cases, non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancer appears on areas of skin regularly exposed to the sun. For example, the face, ears, hands, shoulders, upper chest and back.

What causes skin cancer?

The main cause of skin cancer is overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) light - for example from the sun.

Other risk factors that that can increase your chances of developing the disease include:

A previous skin cancer diagnosis

A family history of skin cancer

Pale skin which is susceptible to burning

A large number of moles or freckles

Medication that suppresses your immune system

A co-existing medical condition that suppresses your immune system

Overexposure to UV light poses a risk factor of developing skin cancer. Credit: PA

When should you seek medical advice?

Anyone who is concerned they may have skin cancer should in the first instance make an appointment with their GP.

In particular, people who have noticed a skin abnormality or discolouration which has not healed after four weeks should seek advice.

How is skin cancer treated?

Surgery is often used to treat non-melanoma skin cancer, and involves the removal of the cancerous region and some of the surrounding skin.

Treatment can also take the form of cryotherapy, anti-cancer creams, radiotherapy and a type of light treatment called photodynamic therapy (PDT).

Which treatment option is recommended will depend on the type, size and location of the skin cancer.

At least nine out of ten non-melanoma skin cancer cases are successfully cured.

How can you protect yourself from skin cancer?

Skin cancer is not always preventable, but you can reduce your chance of developing it through the following:

Avoiding overexposure to UV light

Using high factor sunscreen

Limiting the amount of time you spend directly in the sun

Avoiding sunbeds and sunlamps

Regularly checking your skin for signs of skin cancer - this could allow for an early diagnosis

