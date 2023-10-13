Hamas propaganda video shows militants training near Israeli border

Hamas trained for its deadly attack in plain sight and less than a mile from Israel's heavily fortified border, according to propaganda videos put out by the terrorist group.

The videos showed the years of preparation that went into Hamas' attacks which began over the weekend.

The scale of the attack took Israel by surprise, after Hamas terrorists stormed into the country, attacking and killing festival goers, slaughtering people in their beds in villages near the border and taking more than 100 people hostage.

Propaganda videos by Hamas show them training within a mile of Israeli fortifications

The Israeli Defence Force has now pushed Hamas back into the Gaza Strip.

CNN analysed the videos to reveal where they were filmed, and they concluded some of the training shots were taken 720 metres from Israel's heavily fortified border with the Gaza Strip.

Overall CNN identified six training sites were shown in the videos.

The videos showed the fighters practising taking prisoners with them, zip tying the hands of other trainees.

The videos showed the militants training in large camps. Credit: CNN

It is believed Hamas took more than 150 hostages, including children and civilians.

They have threatened to kill hostages if Israel continues to carry out strikes on Gaza.

In response, Israel said they would not return power, water, food or medicine supplies to Gaza until all of the hostages were released.

Satellite imagery seen by CNN said one camp had been constructed in the last year and a half.

CNN found no evidence of Israeli forces taking action against the camp.

The IDF told CNN they wouldn't comment on the investigation until after the war.

