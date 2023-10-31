XL Bully dogs: When will ban come into force and how will it work?

American XL Bully type dogs are set to be banned after a string of deadly attacks, the government has confirmed.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said ministers had taken “quick and decisive action to protect the public from tragic dog attacks”.

She added: “We will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, as we take forward these important measures.”

The move to ban the dogs was made by Rishi Sunak after a number of deaths, including that of ten-year-old Jack Lis and 83-year-old great grandmother Shirley Patrick.

The breed was responsible for nine out of the 21 fatal attacks on humans in the past two years, according to figures from July.

Announcing the forthcoming ban in September this year, the PM posted a video to social media saying he shared "the nation’s horror at the recent videos we’ve all seen".

When will the ban come into force and what exactly will be outlawed?

American XL bullies will be added to the list of banned dogs from December 31.

The new rules will make it illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow XL bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.

From the end of 2023, owners will be required to muzzle the dogs.

Under the laws which were laid in Parliament on Tuesday, it will also be illegal to own an XL bully from February 1, 2024, unless it is on a list of exempted dogs.

Breeders have also been told to stop mating these types of dogs from now in preparation of it being a criminal offence to sell or rehome them.

It will join the Pit Bull Terrier, the Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro on the banned breeds list.

What if I want to keep my XL Bully?

People will still be allowed to own their dog after the ban comes into force, but there will be strict rules.

Anyone hoping to keep theirs will have until the end of January to register them on the Index of Exempted Dogs.

As well as keeping them muzzled, owners will be required to keep them on a lead in public, as well as have them microchipped and neutered.

Dogs under one year when the ban comes in must be neutered by the end of the year, older dogs must be neutered by the end of June.

From February 1, owners without a Certificate of Exemption face a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they are found to be in possession of an XL Bully type, and their dog could be seized.

Information from the government on how to prepare for the ban can be found here.