A murder investigation has been launched after a 65-year-old man was fatally shot while walking his dog in rural Scotland.

At around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17, 2024, Brian Low, of Aberfeldy, was shot as he walked his black Labrador along a remote track, on the outskirts of town, in the Pitilie area.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a post mortem examination, Brian's death is being treated as murder and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "We have been carrying out extensive enquiries since Brian's death and detectives are working alongside uniformed officers to establish the full circumstances.

"Although this is a remote location, we would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

"I am also appealing directly to the local community, who might have information that could help.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives.

"Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have."

Police have increased patrols in the small, rural community after what they described as an "extremely concerning incident."

MSP for the region John Swinney says he has spoken to police about public anxiety after the 'devastating incident'

Local Area Commander Greg Burns said: “I want to take this opportunity to reassure people that we are working round the clock to find out what happened to Brian.

Brian's family is aware and are being supported by specialist officers. They have asked for privacy at this time.

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

Police Scotland say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal - the country's prosecution service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…