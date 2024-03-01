Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda sat down with the popstar ahead of her Brit Awards performance

Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill has told ITV News the female-led nominations for this year's ceremony is "showing the next generation of women that they can be producers, DJs, songwriters - and they can be successful at it."

Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups.

Hill, known for hits Gecko (Overdrive) and Afterglow, is up for a win in the dance act category.

Women make up the majority of both the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year nominations following backlash in 2023, when no female artists were nominated for those categories.

The number of nominees chosen for both British and International Artist of the Year has now increased from five to 10. The shift, Hill believes, is "beautiful to see".

The public voting 'shines a real important light on the connection between artist and fanbase'

Play Brightcove video

"It's so beautiful now to see so many other female artists coming out and there are plenty now - whereas when I started there wasn't," the popstar said.

"I feel like we are showing the next generation of women that they can be producers, DJs, they can be songwriters - and they can be successful at it.

"I think that's a really important message for the next generation coming up."

Hill will be performing her record Disconnect alongside electronic music duo Chase & Status - the three hope the entire O2 arena will be transformed into a "drum and bass rave".

This year, five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public, including Hill's.

The singer said while she used to think of the voting as a "popularity contest," she now realises the importance of the connection between artist and fanbase.

"I don't feel like any of this is given," she said.

"I don't feel like I'm expecting any accolades or chart positions for my music.

"I work very hard and I show thanks to my fanbase as often as I can, I say 'thank you,' and 'please listen to my music' and I think it's really important to have that connection to people at shows, online... It's a two-way thing here."

Love Island: All Stars presenter Maya Jama and radio stars Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo are set to host the 2024 BRIT Awards.

Kemp, who recently stepped down as Capital Breakfast host, said he cried when he found out he would be presenting at the awards ceremony.

He told ITV News that his first thought was to contact friend and former host Jack Whitehall for advice.

"I thought Jack did such a brilliant job, Mo (Gilligan), Ant & Dec, and even James Corden as well I spoke to on the phone.

'It's like when you're at school and all of a sudden you're the prefect,' Roman Kemp is set to host this year's Brit Awards alongside Maya Jama and Clara Amfo

Play Brightcove video

"All of them said the same thing: 'Go out there, enjoy it, and don't worry if no one in the crowd is listening to you because they're probably too drunk.'"

Kemp is the son of BRIT award-winning Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp and Wham!'s Shirlie Holliman.

"When my mum and dad were going to the Brit awards when I was a kid, I was never allowed to go, it was always my sister and I always hated her for it... Maybe (I) still do.

"The only time I've ever been to the Brits is working. From doing radio backstage or doing interviews or hosting on the red carpet, now I feel like I'm slowly working my way up.

"It's like when you're at school and all of a sudden you're the prefect. I was never a prefect but I imagine this is what it feels like."

The British Phonographic Industry’s annual music awards will air on Saturday March 2 at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…