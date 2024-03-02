BRIT Awards 2024: Full list of winners and nominees as Raye becomes record-breaker

Raye has become a record-breaker at the BRIT Awards 2024. Credit: PA

Raye beat the record for the highest number of BRIT Award wins in one year, taking home six trophies at the 2024 ceremony.

On Saturday night at the O2 Arena, the British singer-songwriter won the R&B, best new artist, artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year prizes.

She had already been named songwriter of the year – the first woman to do so.

Accepting the song of the year award for Escapism featuring 070 Shake, Raye said she was “shaking”.

She added: “I don’t really know what to say, thank you to my team, I’ve always wanted to say thank you to my team.”

Raye also said that “no-one would take me” before her music distributors agreed to back her.

This year the award show increased the number of nominations for the gender-neutral British artist gong from five to 10 after last year’s ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation within the category.

Here is the full list of winners and nominees in each category for the BRIT Awards 2024.

Artist of the Year WINNER - Raye

Nominees:

  • Arlo Parks

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • Dua Lipa

  • Fred again...

  • J Hus

  • Jessie Ware

  • Little Simz

  • Olivia Dean

International Artist of the Year WINNER - SZA

Nominees:

  • Asake

  • Burna Boy

  • Caroline Polachek

  • CMAT

  • Kylie Minogue

  • Lana Del Rey

  • Miley Cyrus

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Taylor Swift

Song of the Year WINNER - Escapism. - Raye ft 070 Shake

Credit: PA

Nominees:

  • Miracle - Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding

  • Prada - cassö/Raye/D-Block Europe

  • Let Go - Central Cee

  • Sprinter - Dave and Central Cee

  • Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Dua Lipa

  • Eyes Closed - Ed Sheeran

  • Who Told You - J Hus Ft Drake

  • Strangers - Kenya Grace

  • Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi

  • Boy’s a liar - PinkPantheress

  • Dancing is Healing - Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry

  • Firebabe - Stormzy Ft Debbie

  • REACT - Switch Disco & Ella Henderson

  • Messy In Heaven - Venbee & Goddard

International Song of the Year WINNER - Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Nominees:

  • What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

  • Daylight - David Kushner

  • Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

  • Giving Me - Jazzy

  • People - Libianca

  • Made You Look - Meghan Trainor

  • Stick Season - Noah Kahan

  • Miss You - Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz

  • vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

  • (It Goes Like) Nanana - Peggy Gou

  • Calm Down - Rema

  • Kill Bill - SZA

  • greedy - Tate McRae

  • Water - Tyla

Album of the Year WINNER - My 21st Century Blues - Raye

Nominees:

  • The Ballad of Darren - Blur

  • Beautiful And Brutal Yard - J Hus

  • NO THANK YOU - Little Simz

  • My 21st Century Blues - Raye

  • Heavy Heavy - Young Fathers

Group of the Year WINNER - Jungle

Jungle on stage after winning the award for Best Group. Credit: PA

Nominees:

  • Blur

  • Chase & Status

  • Headie One & K-Trap

  • Young Fathers

International Group of the Year WINNER - boygenius

Nominees:

  • blink-182

  • Foo Fighters

  • Gabriels

  • Paramore

Best New Artist WINNER - Raye

Nominees:

  • Mahalia

  • Olivia Dean

  • PinkPantheress

  • Yussef Dayes

BRITs Rising Star WINNER - The Last Dinner Party

Nominees:

  • Caity Baser

  • Sekou

Alternative Rock Act WINNER - Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon Credit: PA

Nominees:

  • Blur

  • The Rolling Stones

  • Young Fathers

  • Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop Grime Rap Act WINNER - CASISDEAD

Nominees:

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • J Hus

  • Little Simz

Pop Act WINNER - Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa opened the BRIT Awards 2024. Credit: PA

Nominees:

  • Calvin Harris

  • Charli XCX

  • Olivia Dean

  • Raye

R&B Act WINNER - Raye

Nominees:

  • Cleo Sol

  • Jorja Smith

  • Mahalia

  • SAULT

Dance WINNER - Calvin Harris

Nominees:

  • Barry Can't Swim

  • Becky Hill

  • Fred again..

  • Romy

