Raye beat the record for the highest number of BRIT Award wins in one year, taking home six trophies at the 2024 ceremony.

On Saturday night at the O2 Arena, the British singer-songwriter won the R&B, best new artist, artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year prizes.

She had already been named songwriter of the year – the first woman to do so.

Accepting the song of the year award for Escapism featuring 070 Shake, Raye said she was “shaking”.

She added: “I don’t really know what to say, thank you to my team, I’ve always wanted to say thank you to my team.”

Raye also said that “no-one would take me” before her music distributors agreed to back her.

This year the award show increased the number of nominations for the gender-neutral British artist gong from five to 10 after last year’s ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation within the category.

Here is the full list of winners and nominees in each category for the BRIT Awards 2024.

Artist of the Year WINNER - Raye

Nominees:

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again...

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

International Artist of the Year WINNER - SZA

Nominees:

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year WINNER - Escapism. - Raye ft 070 Shake

Credit: PA

Nominees:

Miracle - Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding

Prada - cassö/Raye/D-Block Europe

Let Go - Central Cee

Sprinter - Dave and Central Cee

Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Dua Lipa

Eyes Closed - Ed Sheeran

Who Told You - J Hus Ft Drake

Strangers - Kenya Grace

Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi

Boy’s a liar - PinkPantheress

Dancing is Healing - Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry

Firebabe - Stormzy Ft Debbie

REACT - Switch Disco & Ella Henderson

Messy In Heaven - Venbee & Goddard

International Song of the Year WINNER - Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Nominees:

What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

Daylight - David Kushner

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

Giving Me - Jazzy

People - Libianca

Made You Look - Meghan Trainor

Stick Season - Noah Kahan

Miss You - Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz

vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

(It Goes Like) Nanana - Peggy Gou

Calm Down - Rema

Kill Bill - SZA

greedy - Tate McRae

Water - Tyla

Album of the Year WINNER - My 21st Century Blues - Raye

Nominees:

The Ballad of Darren - Blur

Beautiful And Brutal Yard - J Hus

NO THANK YOU - Little Simz

My 21st Century Blues - Raye

Heavy Heavy - Young Fathers

Group of the Year WINNER - Jungle

Jungle on stage after winning the award for Best Group. Credit: PA

Nominees:

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Young Fathers

International Group of the Year WINNER - boygenius

Nominees:

blink-182

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Best New Artist WINNER - Raye

Nominees:

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Yussef Dayes

BRITs Rising Star WINNER - The Last Dinner Party

Nominees:

Caity Baser

Sekou

Alternative Rock Act WINNER - Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon Credit: PA

Nominees:

Blur

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop Grime Rap Act WINNER - CASISDEAD

Nominees:

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Pop Act WINNER - Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa opened the BRIT Awards 2024. Credit: PA

Nominees:

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B Act WINNER - Raye

Nominees:

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

SAULT

Dance WINNER - Calvin Harris

Nominees:

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Fred again..

Romy

