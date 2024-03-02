BRIT Awards 2024: Full list of winners and nominees as Raye becomes record-breaker
Raye beat the record for the highest number of BRIT Award wins in one year, taking home six trophies at the 2024 ceremony.
On Saturday night at the O2 Arena, the British singer-songwriter won the R&B, best new artist, artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year prizes.
She had already been named songwriter of the year – the first woman to do so.
Accepting the song of the year award for Escapism featuring 070 Shake, Raye said she was “shaking”.
She added: “I don’t really know what to say, thank you to my team, I’ve always wanted to say thank you to my team.”
Raye also said that “no-one would take me” before her music distributors agreed to back her.
This year the award show increased the number of nominations for the gender-neutral British artist gong from five to 10 after last year’s ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation within the category.
Here is the full list of winners and nominees in each category for the BRIT Awards 2024.
Artist of the Year WINNER - Raye
Nominees:
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again...
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
International Artist of the Year WINNER - SZA
Nominees:
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year WINNER - Escapism. - Raye ft 070 Shake
Nominees:
Miracle - Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding
Prada - cassö/Raye/D-Block Europe
Let Go - Central Cee
Sprinter - Dave and Central Cee
Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Dua Lipa
Eyes Closed - Ed Sheeran
Who Told You - J Hus Ft Drake
Strangers - Kenya Grace
Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi
Boy’s a liar - PinkPantheress
Dancing is Healing - Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry
Firebabe - Stormzy Ft Debbie
REACT - Switch Disco & Ella Henderson
Messy In Heaven - Venbee & Goddard
International Song of the Year WINNER - Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Nominees:
What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
Daylight - David Kushner
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
Giving Me - Jazzy
People - Libianca
Made You Look - Meghan Trainor
Stick Season - Noah Kahan
Miss You - Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz
vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
(It Goes Like) Nanana - Peggy Gou
Calm Down - Rema
Kill Bill - SZA
greedy - Tate McRae
Water - Tyla
Album of the Year WINNER - My 21st Century Blues - Raye
Nominees:
The Ballad of Darren - Blur
Beautiful And Brutal Yard - J Hus
NO THANK YOU - Little Simz
My 21st Century Blues - Raye
Heavy Heavy - Young Fathers
Group of the Year WINNER - Jungle
Nominees:
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Young Fathers
International Group of the Year WINNER - boygenius
Nominees:
blink-182
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Best New Artist WINNER - Raye
Nominees:
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Yussef Dayes
BRITs Rising Star WINNER - The Last Dinner Party
Nominees:
Caity Baser
Sekou
Alternative Rock Act WINNER - Bring Me The Horizon
Nominees:
Blur
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop Grime Rap Act WINNER - CASISDEAD
Nominees:
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Pop Act WINNER - Dua Lipa
Nominees:
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B Act WINNER - Raye
Nominees:
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
SAULT
Dance WINNER - Calvin Harris
Nominees:
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Fred again..
Romy
