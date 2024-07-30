Israel confirms strike on Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' International Editor Emma Murphy brings the latest updates from Lebanon.

The Israeli military confirmed it has struck Beirut, targeting the militant commander allegedly behind a recent Golan Heights attack.

A significant explosion was reported in the southern suburbs of the capital, a Hezbollah stronghold, on Tuesday.

Israel's attack is believed to be in response to the Golan Heights incident, which killed 12 children and injured 44 people at a football pitch on Saturday.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the Golan Heights attack.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had “carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians.”

Lebanese state news agency NNA said the attack was conducted by a drone that fired three missiles.

The strike hit an apartment building next to a hospital, collapsing half of it.

The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass.

Paramedics could be seen carrying several injured people out of the damaged buildings, it is not immediately clear if anyone had been killed.

A building damaged in Tuesday's strike in Beirut. Credit: AP

The strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik damaged several buildings, but it was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was targeted .

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said “Hezbollah crossed the red line” in a social media post minutes after the Israeli military claimed responsibility for the strike on Tuesday.

The last time Israel targeted Beirut was in January, when an airstrike killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri.

It marked the first time Israel had hit Beirut since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.

