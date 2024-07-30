Simone Biles leads Team USA to win women's gymnastics team gold

Simone Biles has added another gold medal to her collection after Team USA won the women's team gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics.

The Americans won with a score of 171.296, well above Italy's 165.494 and Brazil's 164.497.

Team GB just missed out on a bronze medal scoring 164.263.

Credit: AP

Arriving to a deafening reception from an eager crowd, Biles opted for a safer vault routine in the first rotation instead of the more difficult one she used in qualifying.

She then delivered excellent performances on bars and beams before a crowd-pleasing floor routine with a 14.666 score that sealed the gold.

The whole arena erupted in celebration as Biles and her teammates jumped for joy.

This win cemented Biles' legacy as the greatest gymnast in history, now increasing her medal count in major competitions to 38.

Celebrities camped out to watch the most decorated gymnast in history, including tennis great Serena Williams and actor Natalie Portman to Biles' husband Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

The 27-year-old Biles competed in all four events of the team final despite a calf injury she injured while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday.

It has been three years since Biles removed herself from the same competition to protect her well-being, a decision that changed the conversation around mental health in sports.

