Lebanese foreign minister fears 'regional war' after Israeli strike in Beirut

In his first interview since last night’s attacks, Lebanon’s foreign minister has spoken to ITV News International Editor Emma Murphy, warning that he now fears a regional war - including the involvement of the United States.

Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib said without question there would be a response from Hezbollah to the targeted strike on Fuad Shkur, the senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

"There’s going to be retaliation," he said.

"What Israel did yesterday was big, if they don’t respond to the retaliation it will be over."

After events in Beirut and the subsequent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Bou Habib said he was "really afraid" of the consequences.

"A regional war could mean an international war, because if there is a regional then that is the intention of Israel that the United States will get involved. This will be a very very dangerous situation," he said.

The attack in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday resulted in a significant explosion which killed one woman and injured 68 people.

Israel's strike was a response to an incident in the Golan Heights which killed 12 children and injured 44 people at a football pitch on Saturday.

Hezbollah denies involvement in the attack.

An Israeli official said the target was Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah military commander, but it remains unclear whether he was hit.

Bou Habib added that the world should pray for peace for fear of the consequences should it not prevail.

He said: "Let’s pray for peace, let’s give peace a chance. After 75 years of war, it's time to give peace a chance.

"Most Lebanese want peace."

