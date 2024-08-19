Middle East holds its breath amid hopes of Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal

So, the Middle East has to endure yet another week of waiting and wondering.

Fear is always the backdrop to such tests of nerve.

The last fortnight has seen the region fret at the prospect of a widespread war erupting. This week is different.

People are separated by borders but sharing (to various degrees) a feeling of weary depression after more than 10 months of strife and grief. They are wondering if at long last peace is about to break out.

And of course, they are fearful about what is next if it doesn't.

The Americans are trying to spread optimism, but it isn't infectious. There have been too many false dawns for that.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the region for a ninth time, has not got much in the way of a return for all the air miles he has racked up.

And yet he too would have us believe that things are different this time. He can't say what has changed at the negotiating table, but hints at a groundbreaking shift.

I wonder. On Friday, the mediators' joint communique was upbeat and held out the promise of a breakthrough at the end of the week. Hamas have called this an "illusion".

If a truce happens. it will coincide with the climax of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. That would be handy.

If things go well, Kamala Harris can bask in the glory of US peacemaking in the Middle East.

US Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party nomination later this week.

At the very least, one would imagine that the negotiations won't be allowed to break down until she makes her historic speech accepting the Democratic nomination.

Another reason for America's public optimism is the hope that the promising prospects will persuade both Iran and Hezbollah to stay their hands.

They have yet to retaliate for Israel's reported assassinations in their respective capitals. Surely they wouldn't risk torpedoing the peace negotiations when they are going so well, apparently.

Missiles flying back and forth would be a terrible look at the Democratic Convention too.

Hopefully my scepticism is misplaced.

