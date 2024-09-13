Oasis fans wait to discover Wembley ballot entry fate after ticket furore

Oasis fans are facing an anxious wait to find out whether they have been selected to receive ballot entry for the band's additional Wembley shows.

Organisers have said they will contact all successful fans via email by 9pm on Friday, September 13.

A ballot entry code, however, does not guarantee that a person will be able to purchase a ticket as they will be sold on a first come, first served basis, organisers added.

Oasis announced two additional Wembley dates for next year on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, after the general sale for its reunion tour went live earlier in September.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher unveiled a set of dates across the United Kingdom and Ireland after a 15-year split.

Oasis, in announcing the private ballot last weekend, said entries would be "strictly limited" in an attempt to "avoid long queues".

It comes as a number of fans complained about long online queues and prices for standard tickets more than doubling from £148 to £355 on ticket sales platform Ticketmaster.

The UK government and Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have since both pledged to investigate concerns over the application of so-called 'dynamic-pricing' - where event tickets can increase in value during live sales based on the level of consumer demand.

Oasis, in a statement on Wednesday, said they hoped the new private ballot ticket sale strategy will make "the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes" to obtain tickets.

