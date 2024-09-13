The family of Chad McQueen, son of Hollywood legend Steve McQueen, have paid tribute to the Karate Kid star following his death aged 63.

In a statement on Instagram, McQueen's wife Jeanie and his children Chase and Madison described him as a "loving father" and said he had a life "filled with love and dedication".

"His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honour his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him," they wrote.

They said they would "continue not only his legacy but our grandfather's as well".

In a separate Instagram post, Chase wrote: “Knowing you’re now reunited with your Dad and Sister brings me some comfort. Until we ride again I love you.”

McQueen starred as Dutch opposite lead actor Ralph Macchio in the Karate Kid movies. Credit: CNN

McQueen is also survived by his son from a former relationship, Steven R. McQueen – an actor, who appeared in The Vampire Diaries.

McQueen followed in his father’s footsteps - both on screen and on the motor racing circuit.

He became well-known for his role as Dutch, the antagonist in 1984’s The Karate Kid and its sequel two years later.

He also produced two documentaries about his father: I Am Steve McQueen in 2014 and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans the following year.

Besides his acting career, he spent years racing professionally, and funded McQueen Racing in 2010, which he ran with his children Chase and Madison.

They created custom cars and motorcycles and worked with the movie industry.

Jon Hurwitz, one of the creators of Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid revival that has proven a hit on Netflix, paid tribute to McQueen.

He said he and his colleagues had met with McQueen to discuss a return to the series.

Posting on X, Hurwitz described McQueen as a “Karate Kid legend,” adding: “Unfortunately, Chad was unable to join us when it came time to shoot. At the end of the day, it wasn’t meant to be. But Dutch will always be remembered as a badass’ badass in the Miyagiverse. He kicked ass.”

He added: “The fandom mourns a Karate Kid legend today. I’m so grateful I had the honour of spending an afternoon with him. Sending much love and strength to his wonderful family. May Chad rest in peace.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.