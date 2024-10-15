Play Brightcove video

A Russian man was found after being adrift on a tiny inflatable boat for over two months, during which his brother and nephew died on-board.

Mikhail Pichugin, 46, was rescued on Monday by a fishing boat in the Sea of Okhotsk, just east of Russia, officials said.

According to reports Mr Pichugin set sail with his brother, 49 and nephew, 15, to watch whales in early August.

Their bodies were found in the boat when the fishing vessel rescued Mr Pichugin.

The family went missing on August 9 and a rescue effort was launched, but failed to find them.

Russian media reported that the trio had a small ration of food and about 20 litres of water when their engine failed.

A video released showed an emaciated Pichugin in a life jacket desperately shouting “come here!”.

“I have no strength left,” Pichugin said as he was taken to safety.

When Pichugin was found, he only weighed about 50 kg (110 pounds), and he had lost half of his body weight.

The rescue crew first thought the boat was a buoy or debris, they were stunned to find Pichugin.

He did not explain how he survived in the freezing Okhotsk Sea or how his brother and nephew died.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

