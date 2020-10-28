Watch ITV Anglia reporter Graham Stohard's report here

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning over DIY bonfire nights this November.

With large displays cancelled, firefighters fear people could be tempted to do it themselves at home with dangerous consequences.

As a result, the service is readying itself for a rise in callouts to out of control bonfires and pyrotechnics.

Mark from Colchester runs a firework company that puts on displays all across the region. For him, this season has been brutal.

"The event industry in particular has been hugely impacted by the events of this year, but the firework industry especially." he told ITV Anglia.

"We usually do about 200 shows a year, so far this year we managed to do six.

On average, 127 fires in homes and building across the UK are started by fireworks every year.

Marks said this year his store catered for approximately three percent of the events he usually would have. Credit: ITV News Anglia

And even something as small as a sparkler can reach temperatures more than 15 times hotter than boiling water.

The fire service accepts it can be tempting to put on a display when lockdown's scuppered this season's frivolities.

However, its message to the public is this - please don't.