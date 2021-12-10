Banksy and other street art goes on display at Peterborough Museum

An exhibition of street art by Banksy and other celebrated artists is going on display in Peterborough.

The showcase, named Urban, can be seen at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery and it includes original works by major international artists such as Banksy, Damien Hirst, My Dog Sighs, the Connor Brothers, Pure Evil and Blek le Rat.

One of Banksy's 'Great British Spraycation' artworks from the Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth will feature in the exhibit.

Banksy's artwork at the Merrivale Model Village Credit: ITV News Anglia

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery is previewing the 'Urban' exhibit on Friday to Peterborough residents.

Tickets are being sold for £5 and the money is going towards supporting young care leavers in the city.

The Christmas Dinner Peterborough community group is providing Christmas lunch for young care leavers across the city aged between 18 and 25, who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day.

The project was initially founded in Manchester in 2013 by the poet Lemn Sissay OBE.

The dinner scheme has now become widespread across the UK as a way to engage local communities to make Christmas Day special for care leavers alone over the festive period.

Pat Carrington, chief executive of City Culture Peterborough, which runs Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, said: "The preview event is a great opportunity to be among the first to get a peek at some incredible pieces of art from a host of internationally renowned and important artists, while supporting a fantastic cause at the same time.”

​​Ruth Scotten, who is leading the Christmas Dinner Peterborough steering group, said: "Many care leavers in Peterborough and other parts of the UK will be alone or away from family over the festive season. This initiative is a way of bringing these young people together and ensuring no one is left on their own on Christmas Day."

The Urban exhibition will open to the public this weekend on Saturday.