Voters in the constituency of Southend West will go to the polls on Thursday 3 February to elect their next MP.

The vote will take place following the death of Sir David Amess, the area's long-standing MP, who died after being attacked at a surgery in October.

As a mark of respect, labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have agreed not to stand candidates in the by-election.

A similar stance was taken by major parties following the killing of Labour's Jo Cox in 2016.

Who are the candidates in the Southend West by-election?

John Christopher Anderson (The Freedom Alliance)

Catherine Anne Blaiklock (English Democrats)

Olga Victoria Childs

Ben Downton (Heritage Party)

Anna Firth (Conservatives)

Jayda Fransen (Independent)

Steve Laws (Ukip)

Graham Harry Moore (English Constitution Party)

Jason Stephen Pilley (Psychedelic Movement)

Sir David had served as the Conservative MP for the constituency since 1997, famously campaigning for Southend to be awarded city status - an honour that was bestowed by the Queen following his death.