The candidates standing in the Southend West by-election after the death of Sir David Amess

The candidates are seeking to succeed Sir David Amess Credit: PA

Voters in the constituency of Southend West will go to the polls on Thursday 3 February to elect their next MP.

The vote will take place following the death of Sir David Amess, the area's long-standing MP, who died after being attacked at a surgery in October.

As a mark of respect, labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have agreed not to stand candidates in the by-election.

A similar stance was taken by major parties following the killing of Labour's Jo Cox in 2016.

Who are the candidates in the Southend West by-election?

  • John Christopher Anderson (The Freedom Alliance)

  • Catherine Anne Blaiklock (English Democrats)

  • Olga Victoria Childs

  • Ben Downton (Heritage Party)

  • Anna Firth (Conservatives)

  • Jayda Fransen (Independent)

  • Steve Laws (Ukip)

  • Graham Harry Moore (English Constitution Party)

  • Jason Stephen Pilley (Psychedelic Movement)

Sir David had served as the Conservative MP for the constituency since 1997, famously campaigning for Southend to be awarded city status - an honour that was bestowed by the Queen following his death.

