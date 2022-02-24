The family of a man found dead after being involved in a suspected car crash during Storm Eunice have paid tribute to him as a loving husband and doting father.

David Bellas, 33, from Silsoe in Bedfordshire, was reported missing on Tuesday having last been seen on Friday.

Police found a body on Wednesday afternoon on land near Flitwick Moor, just two miles from Mr Bellas's home.

His family have been told, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, said Bedfordshire Police.

Officers said they thought Mr Bellas may have been involved in a crash in nearby Ivel Way, Flitwick, on Friday afternoon as Storm Eunice swept across the region.

The exact details of what happened are being investigated, and specialist officers are being sent to the scene.

In a tribute, his family said: “David was a loving husband to Stacey, a greatly missed son, brother and doting father. Unfortunately, the world will never be the same without you.

“He was the best daddy to two beautiful children, Charlie (three) and Sophia (two next week). There's a massive hole in all of our hearts, and you'll always be missed.”

Sgt David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of David at this time.

“Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing, and we would still like to hear from anyone in the area at the time or who witnessed the collision which happened at around 5.30pm on Friday, or who may have dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.