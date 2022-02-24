A convicted killer who went on the run for 16 years has been sentenced for the murder of a former policeman.

Sylwester Krajewski, 50, was convicted of murdering 63-year-old Clive Porter on a towpath of the Grand Union Canal near Broughton, Aylesbury on 26 April last year.

Mr Porter, 63, from Tring in Hertfordshire, was working for the Canal and River Trust, having previously had a long career as an officer with Hertfordshire Police.

He was visiting another boat along the canal when Krajewski approached and attacked him.

Krajewski was convicted of murder in 1992 after killing a husband and wife in the Torun district of Poland. He was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment, but absconded in 2005 and had been on the run ever since.

He gave a false identity of Daniel Wisniewski when he was arrested.

He was convicted of murder by a jury at Reading Crown Court and sentence to life in jail, with a minimum term of 35 years.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked and violent attack on Clive, who was going about his daily work.

"He could not have known who he would be confronted by that day and the level of violence he would be subjected to, leading to his death.

“Throughout our investigation Krajewski has shown no remorse for his actions and attempted to evade police by fleeing the scene of the attack, hiding and giving false details in custody.

"He never changed his position on his identity throughout the trial and subsequent legal proceedings.

“I am pleased that the jury have found him guilty and although this will never bring Clive back I hope his family can find some justice from this. My thoughts remain with Clive’s family at this difficult time.”

In a statement issued at the time of his death, Mr Porter's family said: “Clive Porter was a much loved husband, dad and grandad.

"He was a quiet calm and caring person, who served the community as a police officer for over 30 years before joining the Canal and River Trust. He was loved and respected by all who met him.

“Clive had a passion for working outdoors and meeting people. He believed in caring for people and the environment through the principle of policing by the people for the people.”