A lifeboat crew from Norfolk have hit headlines around the world after rescuing a pet cat which fell into a river.

The RNLI crew for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out by the coastguard on Tuesday after someone spotted a white cat balancing on a ledge in the river wall.

But just before the inshore boat arrived the cat tumbled into the water and sank beneath the surface.

The crew sped to the scene and scooped the shivering pet out of the water before wrapping him in a warm blanket.

The intrepid pet - named Icicle - was later reunited with a grateful owner Mandy Baker who joked he had now used up all of his nine lives.

The cat was scooped from the water by RNLI crew Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

The inshore lifeboat was summoned after Icicle the cat was spotted on a ledge Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston coxswain Paddy Lee said he and the crew had been surprised by the amount of attention their rescue had attracted on social media.

"If we'd rescued 10 men I don't think we'd have got as much attention. It's even hit the headlines in places like Italy and France," he said.

Oliver Bolton, the photographer who captured the images, said the rescue had been a dramatic one to watch.

"Around two minutes before the lifeboat arrived the cat fell into the river," he said.

"Thankfully the RNLI arrived just in time as the cat was really struggling towards the end.

"Massive well done to Alex Smith who noticed the cat, called the coastguard and without doubt saved this cat's life."