A serving Essex Police officer has appeared in court accused of sending sexually explicit messages and pictures to people he thought were children.

PC Murray Weir, 27, is said to have communicated with people who identified themselves as being under 16 at least 23 times over a six-month period between January 1 and June 30, 2018.

The messages, which are said to amount to around 350 pages, allegedly included sexually explicit photographs.

Weir, who has been suspended from duty, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday wearing a grey three-piece suit.

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and gave his address as a camping and caravan site in Lingfield, Surrey, before pleading not guilty to a single charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram granted Weir bail ahead of his next appearance at Croydon Nightingale court on March 25.