Police are appealing for more information after a teenage girl was raped in a car park.

The victim was with her friends in the Walton Street car park in Aylesbury, by the canal behind the Buckinghamshire New University Aylesbury Campus on Monday.

She became separated from her friends and was raped by a man in the car park on level five and also in the stairwell on level three. The incident took place from around 6.30pm to 7pm.

The offender was described as a black man, aged between 19 and 24 and approximately 5ft 11ins tall or more. He was wearing all black joggers, a puffa coat with his hood up and a blue item underneath and a bum bag across his body.

Det Insp Simon Tyas, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The incident reported is naturally very concerning and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the areas where the victim was between 6.30pm and 7.50pm on Monday to please contact Thames Valley Police if you believe you witnessed anything that can assist this investigation.

“I would also like to hear from anybody in the local area who may have been driving and has dash-cam, to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything.

“Also if anybody living nearby has CCTV installed, please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that can assist us.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are investigating this as a priority."