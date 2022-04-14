Fire crews have spent the early hours battling a fire at a converted restaurant.

The blaze at Erman's Restaurant in Fore Street in Harlow in Essex broke out at 4.05am on Thursday morning.

The Turkish restaurant was completely smoke-logged and around a quarter of it was alight when firefighters arrived, with the fire having spread through the roof space.

James Taylor, group manager at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said at 5.30am crews were still working to get the fire under control, and nearby roads were likely to be closed on Thursday morning.

"We are likely to be here for some time making the scene safe before completing a fire investigation to understand the cause of the fire," he said.

"With that in mind, please avoid the area if you're planning to travel this morning and allow extra time to your journey if you live or work nearby."

The fire at Erman's Restaurant broke out at 4am on Thursday. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Crews had the fire under control by 6.30am, and used an aerial platform to cut away parts of the roof to get to and extinguish any last hotspots.

The fire service said the building had avoided significant damage and a full investigation would take place once the scene has completely cooled.

Fore Street will remain closed on Thursday morning though crews will be working with residents to help them get into nearby properties.

The restaurant has been approached for comment.