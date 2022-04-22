A "crash for cash" scammer has been jailed for staging nearly a dozen accidents at the same junction and trying to claim insurance payouts.

Emal Ahmadzai, 29, was part of a gang which deliberately caused various collisions at the Upton roundabout junction in Northamptonshire between 1 January 1 and 18 April 2018.

Several of the smashes were filmed by someone living near the junction. They showed Ahmadzai was the driver in almost all of the collisions, prompting police to launch an investigation into fraudulent insurance claims.

So-called "crash for cash" schemes involve fraudsters working in gangs to stage collisions with their victims, often at low speeds, and then making fraudulent claims against their insurers. Other variations can see the fraudsters offering to settle the cost of damage with cash in hand rather than going through insurance companies.

Ahmadzai, of no fixed address, was arrested along with three others, after police officers turned up to one of the collisions and found the quartet changing the number plates on two vehicles - a BMW and Mercedes.

During the investigation, Ahmadzai was the only one to be identified by witnesses and clearly seen on camera as being the driver.

He was charged with 11 counts of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and 11 of driving whilst disqualified.

He was found guilty following a trial at Northampton Crown Court in February and earlier this month was handed a two year and eight-month prison sentence.

Det Sgt Simon Seed of Northamptonshire Police's economic crime unit, said: “I am pleased to see Ahmadzai handed this prison sentence as his offending was organised, persistent and could have had much more serious consequences.

“He thought he was above the law and continuously denied his involvement in the offences, despite the overwhelming evidence against him.

“Thankfully the jury saw through his lies and he has been rewarded with this prison sentence.

“Finally, If anyone is involved in a crash and there are demands from the other party to make payment without going through insurance, then I would encourage them to call the police.”